CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Galva man is in the Henry County Jail on $250,000 bail after being charged with having a bomb.

Barry A. Cox, 58, was charged in Henry County Circuit Court with Class 3 felony unlawful use of weapons for knowingly possessing a dangerous weapon, being a bomb. He was also charged with Class 3 felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for possessing a bomb. Both counts allege the incident took place Tuesday, April 25.

Cox was also charged with Class 2 felony possession of methamphetamine, 5 to 15 grams, and Class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, being a glass pipe, glass tray and/or digital scale.

Judge Colby Hathaway arraigned Cox on the charges Wednesday. The penalty for a Class 2 felony is three to seven years in jail while the penalty for a Class 3 felony is two to five years in jail; however both types of charges can be subject to probation.

Public defender Lance Camp was appointed to the case, and a preliminary hearing was set for May 8. Kewanee Police arrested Cox on Wednesday.