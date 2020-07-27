Galva man arrested 5 times this spring for meth possession

CAMBRIDGE — A Galva man was recently arrested five times in a little over a month for possession of methamphetamine.

Judge Terry Patton in a preliminary hearing Monday in Henry County Circuit Court found probable cause to believe Logan T. McCoy, 33, committed felonies in the five separate cases.

According to testimony from Kewanee Police Officer Dalton Kuffel, the first arrest happened April 28 after a call came in about a male in a truck slumped over the steering wheel. Cannabis was spotted on the floorboard, and a search of the vehicle yielded a locked box with a white crystal-like substance that field-tested positive as meth.

Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Galloway testified about responding to a call about a male subject passed out over a steering wheel at the intersection of Hwy. 34 and 2550 E on April 30. Galloway said he could see a clear plastic bag between the driver's seat and the seat belt latch that appeared to have meth in it. A subsequent test was positive.

Kewanee Sgt. Stephen Kijanowski made a traffic stop May 11 for expired tags and a K-9 alerted on McCoy's vehicle; a search found contraband in a small flat case in a backpack; it tested positive as meth.