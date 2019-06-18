A Galva, Illinois felon is behind bars after police say he pointed a stolen semi-automatic rifle at someone Monday night.
Justin Lee Watson, 29, faces charges of trafficking in stolen weapons-first offense, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.
At 8:32 p.m., Davenport police were dispatched to the area of 12th and Iowa streets for a report of a person with a gun.
Police allege in arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court that Watson was identified by witnesses as the person who reached into the back seat of a vehicle and pulled out a semi-automatic rifle and pointed it at someone.
He has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. Watson had the gun without the permission from the owner and transported it from Moline to Davenport, according to the affidavits.
Bond was set Tuesday at $10,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing June 28.