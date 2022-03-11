Galva man charged with pornography, grooming

CAMBRIDGE – A Galva man has been charged with two counts of child pornography and one count of grooming in Henry County Circuit Court.

Alan B. Yelm, 32, was charged Thursday with the three felonies. According to the Class 3 felony child pornography charges, he allegedly possessed photographs of a child he knew or should have known was under age 18 depicted in settings involving the lewd exhibition of the body between January 27, 2022 and March 9, 2022.

The Class 4 felony grooming charge alleges that Yelm used the an online service to solicit a child to commit the offense of distribution and/or production of child pornography in that he allegedly requested nude pictures from a person under the age of 18. That incident was also alleged to have occurred between January 27 and March 9.

There is a minimum fine of $1,000 for the child pornography charges up to a maximum of $100,000. If convicted, he could also receive two to five years in prison but the charges are also probationable.

Yelm was arraigned by Judge Dana McReynolds on Thursday and a preliminary hearing was set for March 14. Bond was set at $25,000-10 percent and Yelm was forbidden from using any computer, internet service or cell phone except for audio phone calls. He was also told not to have contact with any child except his own living in the same house and to cooperate with the Department of Children and Family Services. He posted $2,500 bond for his release on Friday.

