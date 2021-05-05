Galva man facing two felony sex assault charges

LISA HAMMER
CAMBRIDGE — A Galva man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with sex-related offenses.
Adam J. Day, 34, was charged with two counts Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
He is alleged to have committed an act of sexual penetration with a child under the age of 13 on two different dates between March 1, 2020, and March 30, 2021. He was arraigned April 30.
The arrest warrant was returned May 4. A preliminary hearing was set for May 10.
Day was in custody as of May 5 on $500,000 — 10% — bond.
