Galva man gets 25 years on each of two counts of sexual assault of a child

CAMBRIDGE — A Galva man was sentenced Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to 25 years on each of two counts of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Adam J. Day, 35, will serve the two terms consecutively and at 85%. Upon his release he will serve mandatory supervised release of three years to life. He will also have to pay restitution of $12,720.40 to the victim.

Judge James Cosby found Day was suffering from a mental illness at the time of the incidents, but it was only “minorly present.”

“It's there, but it's not there to a great degree,” the judge said. “What stands out to the court is the history of the abuse and the nature of the abuse.”

He said there were two charges regarding two separate incidents but the abuse was going on for years and the defendant was attempting to buy the victim's silence.

“As a result lives were forever changed. You cannot unring the bell once the bell is rung,” Cosby said.

Each charge carried a possible sentence of 6-60 years in prison. Day entered a guilty plea on March 29 and was given a cap of 35 years on each count.

The victim's mother said her daughter started intense therapy and was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, becoming hospitalized. She said she herself suffered panic attacks and was also diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

State's Attorney Catherine Runty said the fact Day attempted to kill himself when police were coming to arrest him did not reveal a guilty conscience, but fear.

“He has chosen every wrong choice imaginable starting with substance abuse and leading to abusing others,” she said. “He is a predator because he took advantage of someone who should have been able to trust him without any boundaries.”

“Many people are going to pay for this the rest of their lives,” she continued, asking for the maximum sentence of 35 years. “There is nothing we can do about that. It was not a one-time lapse in judgment but a series of events of sexual abuse that no one should have to tolerate, and I do believe that society would be safer with Mr. Day incarcerated.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1