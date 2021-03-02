Galva man pleads guilty to attempted sexual assault

CAMBRIDGE — A Galva man who had been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with three counts of criminal sexual assault on Friday entered a guilty plea to one count of Class 2 felony attempted criminal sexual assault.

According to the charge, on June 9, 2018, Seth Bainbridge, 21, committed a substantial step toward criminal sexual assault in that his victim was unable to give knowing consent.

There was a co-defendant who was a juvenile, according to State's Attorney Catherine Runty.

According to the terms of the negotiated plea, Bainbridge will have 36 months of probation, 180 days in jail, a $500 fine and restitution of $1,204.96. The charge also carries a lifetime requirement that he register as a sex offender.

Kewanee police officers were dispatched to a clinic regarding a sexual assault on June 9, 2018, and learned two individuals, including Bainbridge, had been at a party where there was drinking going on, and the victim woke up the following morning and others told her sexual incidents had occurred so she went to the hospital to get checked out. Bainbridge later admitted to police to attempting to perform a sexual act with the victim, and she indicated she had not consented to the interaction.