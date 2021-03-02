Galva man pleads guilty to attempted sexual assault

CAMBRIDGE — A Galva man who had been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with three counts of criminal sexual assault on Friday entered a guilty plea to one count of Class 2 felony attempted criminal sexual assault.
According to the charge, on June 9, 2018, Seth Bainbridge, 21, committed a substantial step toward criminal sexual assault in that his victim was unable to give knowing consent.
There was a co-defendant who was a juvenile, according to State's Attorney Catherine Runty.
According to the terms of the negotiated plea, Bainbridge will have 36 months of probation, 180 days in jail, a $500 fine and restitution of $1,204.96. The charge also carries a lifetime requirement that he register as a sex offender.
Kewanee police officers were dispatched to a clinic regarding a sexual assault on June 9, 2018, and learned two individuals, including Bainbridge, had been at a party where there was drinking going on, and the victim woke up the following morning and others told her sexual incidents had occurred so she went to the hospital to get checked out. Bainbridge later admitted to police to attempting to perform a sexual act with the victim, and she indicated she had not consented to the interaction.
Victim advocate Melanie Whitmer of Freedom House read statements from the victim and her mother in which they said as a result of the incident, she entered counseling for almost two years, at first twice a month but then weekly. She had been enrolled in her first semester of nursing classes at Black Hawk College but dropped out. Her lifestyle changed and instead of going out with friends, she stayed home with her parents where she “felt safe.”
"You never know what it feels like until it happens to you," Whitmer read.
Bainbridge also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated driving under the influence as well as two charges of driving revoked and was sentenced to a concurrent 180 days in jail and 30 months probation. Several other traffic tickets were dismissed.
Judge Terry Patton accepted the plea agreement.