Galva man pleads guilty to Class 4 felony grooming

courthousefacade-henry county-cambridge_AMU3045.JPG
Jon Gremmels

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Galva man entered a guilty plea Monday in Henry County Circuit Court to Class 4 felony grooming a person under the age of 18.

According to the charge, Alan B. Yelm, 33, used an online service, KIK, between Jan. 27, 2022, and March 9, 2022, to solicit a child to commit distribution and/or production of child pornography in that he requested nude pictures from a minor.

Two other counts of Class 3 felony child pornography were dismissed.

Yelm was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 30 months probation and a $1,000 fine. He will have to receive sex offender evaluation and treatment and to register as a sex offender.

