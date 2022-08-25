Galva man pleads guilty to Class 4 felony grooming

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Galva man entered a guilty plea Monday in Henry County Circuit Court to Class 4 felony grooming a person under the age of 18.
According to the charge, Alan B. Yelm, 33, used an online service, KIK, between Jan. 27, 2022, and March 9, 2022, to solicit a child to commit distribution and/or production of child pornography in that he requested nude pictures from a minor.
Two other counts of Class 3 felony child pornography were dismissed.
Yelm was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 30 months probation and a $1,000 fine. He will have to receive sex offender evaluation and treatment and to register as a sex offender.