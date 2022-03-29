Galva man pleads guilty to sexual assault; 35-year cap imposed

CAMBRIDGE — A Galva man on Tuesday entered a partially negotiated plea in Henry County Circuit Court to two Class X felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Adam J. Day, 34, will have a cap of 35 years on each of the two counts with time to be served consecutively. The charges normally carry a possible penalty of six to 60 years in prison.

Truth-in-sentencing applies to the charges, meaning he will have to serve 85% of the time. He will also have mandatory supervised release afterward of three years to life, and he will have to register as a sex offender. He also faces fines of up to $25,000 on each count.

The two charges stated Day sexually assaulted the minor between March 1, 2020, and March 30, 2021.

According to a factual basis for the charges given by Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty, Kewanee police were made aware of allegations of sexual assault on behalf of a nearly 10-year-old minor on March 31, 2021.

In an interview at Braveheart Child Advocacy Center on April 1, 2021, the child indicated the defendant sexually assaulted her when she was 8 or 9.

Charges were filed April 1, 2021.

Judge James Cosby accepted Day's guilty plea. Sentencing was set for June 10, and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

