A 20-year-old Buffalo woman has been sentenced to three years federal prison for her role in a gang-related shooting last summer.
Zoe Ogden, 1038 Chestnut St., also must serve three years on supervised release when her prison sentence is completed. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Ogden was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
According to court documents, about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21, 2017, Davenport police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of North Main Street.
Police located a maroon Pontiac Grand Am driven by Willie J. Hicks Jr., and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Hicks led police on a pursuit through residential neighborhoods and reached speeds of up to 52 mph. Officers were able to block the vehicle in and Hicks, Ogden and two others were arrested.
All are members of a gang called the West End Mafia, according to U.S. District Court records.
A rifle with a defaced serial number and a shotgun were found on the front passenger floorboard.
Police also found four 12-guage shotgun shells, a shaving back containing 24 additional 12-guage rounds, 18 .22 caliber long rounds of ammunition, one spend .22 caliber long casing, four cell phones, 2.9 grams of methamphetamine, 2.25 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.
Ogden told police she was driving the vehicle when one of the passengers shot at a rival gang member with the rifle. She said she knew there were firearms — both of which had been modified — in the vehicle and that she purchased the shotgun and knew that the barrel was shortened some time later.
She also admitted she bought 100 rounds of 12-guage ammunition for the shotgun and she had the shotgun in a bag when she and Hicks transported it in and out of the residence they shared.
Both firearms qualify as National Firearms Act firearms because the length of their barrels and overall length.
Under federal law, a rifle having a barrel length of less than 16 inches and/or an overall length of less than 26 inches qualifies as an NFA firearm. A shotgun having a barrel length of less than 18 inches and/or an overall length of less than 26 inches also qualifies as an NFA firearm.
Police requested an NFA check on Hicks and Ogden; no NFA firearms were registered to either one, according to the complaint, according to the plea agreement.
According to U.S. District Court records, Ogden admitted she was the one who shortened the barrel of the shotgun at her parent’s workshop at their home, and that she and Hicks would put the gun in a bag when taking in and out of her parent’s home to hide it from them.
Ogden also admitted to firing the shotgun on three separate drive-by shootings, according to court records.
During a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport on July 23, Judge Rose sentenced Hicks to five years in federal prison.
Hicks, 21, also must serve three years on supervised release when is prison sentence is completed.