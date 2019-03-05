A 3-year-old Geneseo boy, critically injured Thursday when he and his mother were run over by their own vehicle has died, Geneseo Police Department Asst. Chief Gene Karzin said.
Karzin said the boy died Saturday.
The boy’s mother, 33, as been released from the hospital and is continuing to improve, Karzin added.
The incident occurred at 11:43 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the First Lutheran Church, 114 E. Main St.
Karzin said witness statements indicate the woman was getting out of the driver’s side of her vehicle with the boy in order to put him in a rear child-restraint seat.
The vehicle began to roll backwards, knocking the woman and child to the ground and dragging them under the vehicle.
The front wheel ran over them. The vehicle came to a stop after it struck another vehicle parked in the church lot.
Witnesses helped treat the victims until emergency responders arrived.
Both victims were initially taken to Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo.
The boy was then airlifted to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, while his mother was taken to OSF St. Francis by Genesis Ambulance.
Another child in a child-restraint seat in the vehicle was not injured.