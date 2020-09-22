Geneseo man allegedly shoots at sheriff's deputy, standoff ends with suspect's death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Geneseo man suspected of firing a shotgun at a Henry County Sheriff's Department Deputy early Tuesday was later shot and killed by a federal officer.

Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, was killed after what law enforcement officials said was a 90-minute negotiation in what a news release described as an "area of U.S. 6 and Dilenbeck Drive" in Geneseo.

Blunk was shot sometime before noon by a member of the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force.

Blunk's first encounter with law enforcement Tuesday came at 4:22 a.m. when deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Department tried to pull him over in the Village of Atkinson.

Blunk fled the scene in the truck he was driving and during the chase the Henry County Sheriff's Department squad car lodged under the truck, dragging the squad car before both vehicles stopped. The deputies said Blunk and a woman fled the scene on foot.

The deputies said Blunk fired the shotgun at them as he fled. The deputies did not fire at Blunk or the woman. No one was injured at the scene.

It is not clear why the deputies tried to stop Blunk, though a news release from Geneseo Deputy Police Chief Gene Karzin said the 30-year-old had "outstanding warrants."