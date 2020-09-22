Geneseo man allegedly shoots at sheriff's deputy, standoff ends with suspect's death

A Geneseo man suspected of firing a shotgun at a Henry County Sheriff's Department Deputy early Tuesday was later shot and killed by a federal officer.
Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, was killed after what law enforcement officials said was a 90-minute negotiation in what a news release described as an "area of U.S. 6 and Dilenbeck Drive" in Geneseo.
Blunk was shot sometime before noon by a member of the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force.
Blunk's first encounter with law enforcement Tuesday came at 4:22 a.m. when deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Department tried to pull him over in the Village of Atkinson.
Blunk fled the scene in the truck he was driving and during the chase the Henry County Sheriff's Department squad car lodged under the truck, dragging the squad car before both vehicles stopped. The deputies said Blunk and a woman fled the scene on foot.
The deputies said Blunk fired the shotgun at them as he fled. The deputies did not fire at Blunk or the woman. No one was injured at the scene.
It is not clear why the deputies tried to stop Blunk, though a news release from Geneseo Deputy Police Chief Gene Karzin said the 30-year-old had "outstanding warrants."
The unidentified woman was taken into custody a short time after the chase.
Officers with the US Marshall’s Service, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Geneseo Police Department assisted in the ongoing search for Blunk. Geneseo schools were locked down for part of the day as the search went on.
The city of Geneseo also issued an emergency alert to residents at 9:14 a.m. advising them of the situation.
At about 9:54 a.m. officers located Blunk, armed with a shotgun, in the area of U.S. 6 and Dilenbeck drive. Officers took cover and the news release said they started negotiating and attempted to deescalate the situation.
Blunk was wanted for the following crimes that occurred this morning: aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted murder of a police officer, home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, and outstanding felony warrants.
This incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations.
Quad-City Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.