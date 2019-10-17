CAMBRIDGE – A Geneseo man was arraigned Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court on two charges each of attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Justin R. Sexton, 25, was arraigned as the co-defendant of Shannon J. Jones, 38, of Center Point, Ala.
According to the charges, Sexton is alleged to have struck a man in the head with a metal weight and sprayed a household chemical into his eyes on Oct. 6. He is alleged to have poured the contents of sleeping pills into a woman's coffee creamer on Oct. 4.
Geneseo Deputy Police Chief Gene Karzin has said the victims' injuries were minor.
According to the Class 1 felony counts of conspiracy to commit murder, Sexton conspired with Jones to commit the acts and either he or she performed them.
You have free articles remaining.
During Jones' preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Karzin testified that police officers were called to a Geneseo home by Jones and Sexton. Karzin said the male homeowner told him that he had gone through a bedroom to get to the restroom and when he came out, the bedroom door was locked and blocked shut with a crowbar, and Sexton swung a 10-pound dumbbell at him.
Karzin also testified that Sgt. Sleaford spoke with Jones, who said she met Sexton though an online dating platform, and she believed they were engaged. She also told police that Sexton came up with the idea of murdering his two family members so they could have the house to themselves.
In a preliminary hearing for Jones on Tuesday, Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and a Nov. 14 pretrial hearing was set.
Sexton appeared before Judge Gregory Chickris Thursday with his attorney, Bruce Carmen. His next court date is a preliminary hearing on Oct. 21. He remained in custody on a $500,000 bond.