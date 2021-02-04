Geneseo man arrested for distributing child pornography

A man was arrested Thursday in Geneseo for distribution of child pornography, according to a Thursday news release from the Illinois State Police.

Police confirmed they arrested Jason Moore, 41, of Geneseo on five counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony.

Investigators received information Moore allegedly possessed and was distributing child pornography and began an investigation on Oct. 22, the release stated. The investigation was conducted in conjunction with the Geneseo Police Department, the Henry County State's Attorney's Office, and the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

The release also confirmed investigators executed a warrant at Moore's residence and seized evidence of child pornography.

Moore is currently being held in the Henry County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Illinois State Police ask anyone with additional information to call them at 309-752-4915. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

