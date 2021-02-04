 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geneseo man arrested for distributing child pornography
topical alert top story

Geneseo man arrested for distributing child pornography

{{featured_button_text}}
Jason Moore.jpg

A man was arrested Thursday in Geneseo for distribution of child pornography, according to a Thursday news release from the Illinois State Police.

Police confirmed they arrested Jason Moore, 41, of Geneseo on five counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators received information Moore allegedly possessed and was distributing child pornography and began an investigation on Oct. 22, the release stated. The investigation was conducted in conjunction with the Geneseo Police Department, the Henry County State's Attorney's Office, and the Illinois Attorney General's Office. 

The release also confirmed investigators executed a warrant at Moore's residence and seized evidence of child pornography.

Moore is currently being held in the Henry County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Illinois State Police ask anyone with additional information to call them at 309-752-4915. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News