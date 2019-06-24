CAMBRIDGE — A Geneseo man appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Monday on a felony charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Jonathan K. Larson, 31, had a preliminary hearing on the charge filed June 14.
During Monday's hearing, Colona Police Sergeant Zachary Bollinger testified to being on stationary patrol at 3:30 a.m. June 14 and seeing a vehicle on Rt. 84 at a high rate of speed. He said he clocked the vehicle at 46 in a 35 mph zone and then 66 in a 45 mph zone. He initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle entered the Interstate 80 eastbound ramp. He said the vehicle sped up to between 90 and 100 mph, and he followed it for approximately 6 miles before the driver, Larson, pulled over.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and an Aug. 15 pre-trial conference was set. Larson remained free on $1,500 bond posted June 17.