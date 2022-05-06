Geneseo man charged with sexual abuse of EMT

CAMBRIDGE — A Geneseo man has been charged with Class 4 felony criminal sexual abuse in Henry County Circuit Court.

Preston L. Atkisson, 32, of 137 N. Vail St. was also charged with Class 3 felony aggravated battery, Class A misdemeanor resisting a peace officer and Class C misdemeanor assault.

According to the charges, Atkisson is alleged to have grabbed the vagina of an emergency medical service personnel over her clothes while in the back of a closed, moving ambulance from which she could not escape.

The charge of resisting a peace officer referred to Geneseo Officer Benjamin Sleaford. The assault charge listed a different woman than the sexual abuse charge and involved approaching the woman, raising his arm, making a fist and cocking his arm backward.

All charges refer to events that took place May 5.

Atkisson was arraigned as to the charges and possible penalties on Friday by Judge James Cosby, who set bond at $250,000. A May 16 preliminary hearing was set, and the public defender's office was appointed. Atkisson remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.

