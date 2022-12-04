Geneseo man enters plea to dissemination of pornography

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Geneseo man entered a partially negotiated plea to one count of dissemination of child pornography in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday.

Jason J.V. Moore, 43, entered the plea to the Class X felony in exchange for a cap of six to 15 years in prison. He will also serve three years to life mandatory supervised release.

Four other counts of Class X felony dissemination of child pornography were dismissed. They involved two photographs and two videos. Charges were filed Feb. 4, 2021.

According to the charge, Moore disseminated a video of a child he knew or reasonably should have known to be under age 13 engaged in an act of sexual penetration with another person.

Judge James Cosby accepted the plea. Sentencing was set for Jan. 18.