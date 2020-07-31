Geneseo man faces harassment, cyber stalking charges

A Geneseo man is facing numerous charges of harassment and cyber stalking after a year-long investigation by the the Geneseo and Kewanee police departments, and the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

The charges stem from multiple individuals receiving harassing and defamatory Facebook communications in which the individual attempted to evade identification.

Andrew E. McGee, 30, is charged with 43 counts of harassment through electronic communication, 4 counts of cyber stalking, 4 counts of hate crimes, 1 count resisting a peace officer and 1 count of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, officers executed an arrest warrant on McGee at his Geneseo home. McGee resisted officers’ attempt to serve the arrest warrant until he was eventually secured in a patrol vehicle.

Bond for McGee was set at $150,000 with bond amount for the resisting a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer to be set at McGee’s next court appearance.

McGee is being held in the Henry County Jail on the warrants alleged in the arrest warrant, as well additional charges.

Quad-City Times​

