Geneseo man gets 9 years for disseminating child porn

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Geneseo man was sentenced Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court to nine years in prison for one count of dissemination of child pornography.

Jason J.V. Moore, 43, entered a negotiated plea to the Class X felony in December in exchange for a cap of 15 years in prison.

He will have to serve at least 85% of the nine years, and he will also serve three years to life mandatory supervised release. A $2,000 fine and assessments were erased because he has been in jail for two years at $5 credit per day, and he filed for a waiver of assessments.

According to the charge, Moore disseminated a video of a child he knew or reasonably should have known to be under age 13 engaged in an act of sexual penetration with another person.

Four other counts of Class X felony dissemination of child pornography had been dismissed in the plea agreement. They involved two photographs and two videos. Charges were filed Feb. 4, 2021.

In imposing the sentence, Judge James Cosby noted Moore is a veteran with zero criminal history and he cooperated with law enforcement. Nevertheless, he said the crime is serious, which the state legislature recognized by making it eligible for a prison term of 6-30 years, non-probationable.

Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty asked for the maximum 15 years under the negotiated cap, while public defender Lance Camp sought the minimum six years.

“I think when I consider all of this, the appropriate disposition is somewhere in between what the state is asking for and what you are asking,” the judge told Moore.