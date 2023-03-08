CAMBRIDGE — A Geneseo man is being held in the Henry County Jail on $1 million bond on a sexual-related charge.

Preston L. Atkisson, 33, was charged Monday in Henry County Circuit Court with Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to the charge, Atkisson allegedly committed an act of sexual conduct with a female under the age of 13 on or about March 5.

He was arraigned by Judge James Cosby. If found guilty, the penalty for the felony includes a prison term of 3-7 years, but the charge is also probationable. A preliminary hearing was set for March 13. He indicated he would hire private counsel.

Atkisson also has a March 23 pre-trial hearing in another case that includes a Class 4 felony charge of criminal sexual abuse. According to that charge, on May 5, 2022, he allegedly committed an act of sexual conduct while in the back of a closed, moving ambulance from which the woman was unable to escape.