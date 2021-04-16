Geneseo man sentenced to 5 years in battery, harassment

CAMBRIDGE — A Geneseo man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to five years in prison for Class 2 felony aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Andrew E. McGee, 30, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison to be served concurrently on each of three counts of Class 4 felony harassment through electronic communication.

According to the harassment counts, McGee used electronic communication directed at three different people — one man and two women — and threatened to sexually assault each of them. The incidents happened Nov. 23, 2018; Jan. 30, 2019; and May 5, 2019.

As part of the negotiated plea, 51 other counts, including 40 harassment charges, six cyberstalking charges, four hate crimes and one charge of resisting a peace officer were dismissed.

McGee will also have two years mandatory supervised release and a $75 fine on each of the four counts. He will not have to register as a sex offender.

Two victims of the harassment said in court that they felt McGee should have a longer sentence. Judge Terry Patton responded that a negotiated plea is a compromise because it's not clear what a jury will do.