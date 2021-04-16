Geneseo man sentenced to 5 years in battery, harassment

CAMBRIDGE — A Geneseo man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to five years in prison for Class 2 felony aggravated battery of a peace officer.
Andrew E. McGee, 30, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison to be served concurrently on each of three counts of Class 4 felony harassment through electronic communication.
According to the harassment counts, McGee used electronic communication directed at three different people — one man and two women — and threatened to sexually assault each of them. The incidents happened Nov. 23, 2018; Jan. 30, 2019; and May 5, 2019.
As part of the negotiated plea, 51 other counts, including 40 harassment charges, six cyberstalking charges, four hate crimes and one charge of resisting a peace officer were dismissed.
McGee will also have two years mandatory supervised release and a $75 fine on each of the four counts. He will not have to register as a sex offender.
Two victims of the harassment said in court that they felt McGee should have a longer sentence. Judge Terry Patton responded that a negotiated plea is a compromise because it's not clear what a jury will do.
"The state gives up the right to ask for more in a sentencing hearing," Patton said. "When you go to a jury trial, you never know for sure what's going to happen. Sometimes it's best to enter a plea like this for finality and for the assurance."
State's Attorney Catherine Runty said that after complaints of online messages came to Geneseo police about threats of real harm and photographs and videos of an obscene nature surfaced, a large investigation was mounted. Search warrants were obtained, and through user information, police were able to identify the messages as coming from McGee.
According to the aggravated battery charge, McGee kicked Officer Gene Karzin on July 30, 2020 when Geneseo police were attempting to take him into custody.
Charges were filed in late July of 2020.