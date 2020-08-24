Geneseo man waives hearing on harassment, cyberstalking

CAMBRIDGE — A Geneseo man waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Henry County Circuit Court on harassment and cyberstalking charges related to Facebook activity.
Andrew E. McGee, 30, entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a jury trial on 43 felony counts of harassment through electronic communication, four felony counts of cyberstalking, four felony counts of hate crimes, one felony count aggravated battery to a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer.
The harassment and cyberstalking charges allege three victims, with the first threat allegedly issued on Nov. 23, 2018. Six counts allege he threatened to sexually assault a female victim between May 5, 2019, and May 25, 2019. Eleven counts allege he threatened to sexually assault a male victim between November of 2018 and November 28, 2019, and one of those counts also alleges he threatened to set the man on fire. An additional seven counts allege McGee threatened to kill the victim. Seventeen counts allege he threatened to sexually assault a different female victim and one count alleges he threatened to kill her.
The hate crimes refer to an action by reason of the perceived sexual orientation of the victim. They state McGee allegedly called the man a derogatory term and threatened to sexually assault him.
According to the battery charge, McGee struck Geneseo Police Officer Gene Karzin in the lower back area on July 30, knowing him to be a peace officer engaged in official duties. The misdemeanor resisting charge alleges he ignored commands, pulled away from officers and was generally non-cooperative.
McGee was arrested after a yearlong investigation by the Geneseo and Kewanee police departments and the Henry County sheriff's department. Charges were filed July 30.
He remained in custody as of Monday on $150,000 bond.
