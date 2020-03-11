Geneseo man who hit 5 Quad-City banks pleads guilty

A Geneseo, Ill., man who was the chief suspect in the robbery of five Quad-City banks in a 91-day span in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Christopher Lee Schultz, 41, appeared in United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa and admitted robbing a pair of banks in Bettendorf, two in Moline and one in Davenport between Jan. 18 and April 18, 2019.

Schultz acknowledged wearing a mask and displaying what appeared to be a handgun during each of the robberies. Schultz further admitted taking more than $26,000 during the course of the five robberies.

On March 5, 2020, Benjamin David Watkins pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Schultz in the robbery of US Bank on April 18, 2019. Both Schultz and Watkins are scheduled to be sentenced in Davenport on July 9, 2020.

Schultz's spree started Jan. 18, 2019 with the robbery of the American Bank and Trust at 2340 41st Street, Moline. On Feb. 16, 2019 he robbed DuTrac Community Credit Union at 3100 West Kimberly Road in Davenport

Schultz hit two banks in a 15-day span in March — first on March 8, 2019 — he robbed the Chase Bank at 151 19th Avenue in Moline. On March 23, 2019, Schultz robbed IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union at 2839 AAA Court in Bettendorf.