Geneseo schools on lockdown while police search for man who fired shotgun at deputies

Law officers from several agencies are searching for a man who fired a shotgun this morning at Henry County deputies.

Out of an abundance of caution Geneseo, Ill., schools are currently on lockdown status.

The incident began at 4:22 a.m., Tuesday, when Henry County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, of Geneseo, in the Village of Atkinson, Ill., according to deputy Geneseo police chief Gene Karzin.

During this traffic stop Blunk fired a shotgun at the deputies and fled on foot. The deputies did not return fire.

Geneseo police began assisting in the search for Blunk after he was seen in Geneseo.

Blunk was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants. He has bleached blonde hair. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers with the U.S. Marshall’s Service, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Geneseo Police Department are all assisting in the ongoing search for this individual.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Blunk are asked to contact the 911. Do not approach Blunk.

