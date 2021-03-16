Geneseo swears in its first woman police officer

GENESEO – Jamie Shoemaker’s first day as a Geneseo Police Officer was Monday, March 8, which is also Women’s International Day, and is significant to her beginning in Geneseo because she is the first woman to serve as an officer on the Geneseo Police Force.

“International Women’s Day was my start date and my hire date,” Officer Shoemaker said. “I think it’s amazing how far women have come. I love being a female officer. I truly believe we need women in this field. It brings a different perspective and from my six years experience, I have found that sometimes people prefer talking to a woman.”

She is a Phase 3 trained hostage negotiator and has used that training in the field with suicidal situations and domestic situations, she said…”As cliché as it sounds, I got into this field because I wanted to make a difference in my every day career.”

Shoemaker said she wanted to be in law enforcement since she was a little girl, “so to literally have my dream job makes me feel really blessed.”

Geneseo Police Chief Casey Disterhoft said Shoemaker is a lateral transfer that comes to the Geneseo Police Department after six years of experience at the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.