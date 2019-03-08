CAMBRIDGE – A Geneseo woman has been charged with a sex-related felony in Henry County Circuit Court.
Rylea E. Quillin, 22, was charged Wednesday with Class 4 felony non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. According to the charge, on Feb. 14, she disseminated the image of another person to a third person. The image exposed, in part, his intimate parts under circumstances when a reasonable person would know or understand the image was to remain private and she knew or should have known that he did not consent to the dissemination of the image.
A misdemeanor count alleges violation of a stalking no-contact order, involving her sending a picture also on Feb. 14, from a third party to a protected party.
Judge Dana McReynolds first set bond at $75,000, but reduced that to $7,500 on Thursday when he arraigned Quillin. As a condition of bond, she was required to turn over her cell phone to her attorney Bruce Carmen. She posted $750 for her release on Friday. A preliminary hearing was set for March 11.