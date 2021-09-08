Girl seriously injured in Davenport West High School's parking lot

A girl was critically injured Tuesday after falling off the back of a car in the south parking lot of West High School in Davenport.
Police responded to the school, at 3505 W Locust Street, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The girl was reportedly clinging to the back of the car as it drove through the parking lot. She lost her grip and fell, hitting her head on the pavement. She was taken to Genesis East by ambulance and then flown by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with life-threatening injuries, the release states.
The incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
