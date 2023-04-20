A girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Thursday morning, Davenport Police said.

Police were not releasing the victim’s age Thursday night but she was not a baby or toddler.

At 11:53 a.m., officers were sent to an apartment building at 710 W. 63rd St. to investigate a report of a person injured by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said it was not a random act of violence.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday evening.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”