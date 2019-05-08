One person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday at 925 E. 14th Street, Davenport police said.
The victim, a 17-year-old girl, suffered a gunshot wound to a leg, police said. The wound is not considered to be life-threatening.
The shooting was reported at 7:16 p.m.
By the time police arrived the girl was on her way to the hospital in a private vehicle. The vehicle was met by an ambulance and the victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street.
Neighbors said they heard at least six shots. The neighbors said that area of East 14th Street is generally very quiet because most of the people who live in the area own their own homes. The house at 925 E. 14th is a rental property owned by D J Props LLC, of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip through the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”