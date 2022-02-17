Goose Lake man charged with killing girlfriend

Logan Paul Voss and Ashleigh Decker decided to celebrate Valentine's Day on Tuesday with a visit to Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Davenport.

The seemingly happy couple posted a picture of their smiling faces to Voss' Facebook page. That post read: "Happy Valentine's Day to my one true love. Thank you for all you do and always being there no matter what and loving me unconditionally. You're the best."

The special occasion ended with Voss, 24, of Goose Lake, covered in blood, wandering the 900 block of State Street in Bettendorf. He asked a passerby for help, claiming he "ran over his girlfriend."

Decker was located several blocks away, near the intersection of 13th and Gilbert streets — a light industrial area framed by storage units and a view of the new Interstate 74 Bridge. Bettendorf Police said her body was on the ground, behind the passenger-ide wheel of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

Decker, 30, of Goose Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Voss was taken into custody after 10:30 p.m. by Bettendorf Police and charged with homicide by vehicle, operating under the influence and operating while intoxicated. Homicide by vehicle is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

The report from the Bettendorf Police detailed some of the evening Voss and Decker spent together. According to officers, Voss said he drank six beers and two tequila shots in two hours at Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 Kimberly Road, before driving.

Some time after Voss and Decker left the Treehouse, Bettendorf Police officers were dispatched to Sara Mini Mart, 931 State St., after a man asked for help because he ran over his girlfriend. Voss was located in the mini mart's parking lot and told police he was in a fight with his girlfriend and he ran her over.

According to the officers, Voss said he did not know where Decker was because he was not from the area. The officers said Voss was covered in blood on his clothes, boots and hands. He was crying and shaking while attempting to speak. The officers also said Voss had bloodshot, watery eyes; slurred speech; unsteady balance; and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

He repeatedly told officers he didn't know where Decker was and repeated she was dead.

Officers located Decker's body and Voss' Silverado on 13th Street just north of Gilbert Street. Her body was on the ground behind the front passenger wheel with extensive blood surrounding her from an apparent head injury. According to investigators, no damage was observed on the Silverado's body and tire tracks at the scene indicated she had been run over by the tire.

While Voss was in custody at the Bettendorf Police Department, officers said he explained that Decker was trying to exit the passenger compartment when he hit the brakes and ran over her.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 6 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.