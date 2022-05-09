Granite City man makes appearance on murder of Knox County Sheriff's deputy

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Granite City man accused of murder in the April 29 death of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas D. Weist appeared Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Daylon Richardson, 22, was driving a vehicle that struck Weist as it was attempting to flee police. Weist had been setting up “spike strips”to slow Richardson's vehicle when he was struck. Richardson was arrested after his vehicle crashed into a field near where Weist was struck.

Monday's court appearance was for a preliminary hearing, but Richardson told Judge Terry Patton that he had been unable to hire an attorney and asked the court to appoint a public defender. Richardson said he last worked in 2020.

The judge agreed to appoint the public defender, and public defender Lance Camp asked for a motion to continue the preliminary hearing to May 23.

At the request of Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty, the judge also impounded documents including the search warrant and affidavit, meaning that only the judge and the attorneys can see them.

Richardson was escorted into the courtroom by Sheriff Kerry Loncka and four deputies.

