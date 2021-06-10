 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grill fire damages Bettendorf home
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Grill fire damages Bettendorf home

  • 0
Siren

Bettendorf firefighters responded to a house Wednesday night on Moencks Road.

Firefighters were called at 6:28 p.m. to 3323 Moencks Road after the homeowner, preheating a grill, heard a loud noise come from the grill or propane tank. Flames could be seen on the outside of the house.

The homeowner and a friend were able to safely exit the structure. 

The fire was quickly extinguished by the Bettendorf Fire Department. 

No one was injured during the incident.

The fire caused an estimated $60,000 damage.

Responding agencies included Bettendorf, Riverdale and Rock Island Arsenal fire personnel along with Medic Ambulance, Bettendorf Police Department and Mid-American Energy. 

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish zoo unveils rare Siberian tiger cubs

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News