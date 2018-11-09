CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A New York man pleaded guilty Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court to Class 1 felony possession of cannabis and was placed on 48 months of conditional discharge.
Leahcim J. Ferguson, 33, of Schnectady, New York, also received a 180-day jail sentence, which was stayed to Jan. 6, and ordered to pay fines and fees, including a $500 fine, a $2,000 mandatory drug assessment, and a $246,000 street value fine.
Ferguson and co-defendant Elizabeth V. Clayton, 26, also of Schnectady, were pulled over March 10 on Interstate 80 for crossing the line over the shoulder and not having the correct splash guard. A positive alert by a drug-sniffing dog led to the detection of 82 pounds of cannabis in a compartment under the bed box and in a tool chest in the back pickup bed. Ferguson told state troopers they were making the trip from New York to California and back.
Class X felony charges of cannabis trafficking and possession with intent to deliver were dismissed.
Clayton has a final pre-trial hearing Nov. 19.