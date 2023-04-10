A Scott County jury has found an Atlanta man with Quad-City ties guilty of first-degree murder in a 2021 shooting in Davenport.

Justin Wright, 33, was accused of shooting Wilanna Bibbs, 20, of Durham, N.C., on the afternoon of May 9, 2021 at a home in the 1500 block of Calvin Street.

Wright’s trial began March 28 and concluded Monday with the jury’s verdict. Jurors began deliberations about 11:15 a.m. and reached the guilty verdict around 12:45 p.m. for a total deliberation time of about 90 minutes.

Wright is a multi-platinum songwriter, and Bibbs was an aspiring singer. According to statements during the trial, the two began dating in Atlanta a few months before Bibbs was killed.

“I’m very pleased with the verdict,” Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham said Monday afternoon.

Her office had the burden of proving its case to the jurors.

The Davenport Police Department did a "phenomenal" job and the jury’s quick decision spoke to the quality of the investigation and the strength of the evidence, Cunningham said.

That evidence showed Wright was controlling, insecure and angry, Cunningham told the jury during her final arguments Monday morning.

The two, in town visiting Wright’s family, had been quarreling, Cunningham said. The shooting was no accident; Wright intended to kill Bibbs, she said.

The evidence included accounts of arguments between the two in Atlanta and during the trip to Davenport, that Wright’s DNA was on the pistol that killed Bibbs and that Bibbs was shot in the back while the pistol was at least 4 feet away from her, Cunningham said Friday, during an initial part of her closing argument.

Meena Brandt and Ryan Beckenbaugh, Wright’s defense counsel, declined to comment after the verdict, but Brandt contested the state’s conclusions during her closing argument to the jury.

“The only just verdict in this case would be a verdict of not guilty,” she told the jury.

Her arguments included that DNA evidence from unknown people also was found on the gun and that, in the days before the shooting, everyone was getting along.

The day Bibbs was shot, she and Wright argued over a $70 phone bill and laundry, and Brandt asked the jury if it made sense that those would be issues sufficient to incite someone to commit murder.

Brandt also highlighted an initial statement to police from Mamie Williamson, Wright’s mother, the day of the shooting. Williamson told an officer that a gun had accidentally gone off in the house and that someone was hurt.

Debra Williamson, Bibbs’ aunt, said after the trial that Wright got what he deserved.

“She’ll never have a husband,” she said of Bibbs. “She’ll never have a child.”

Mamie Williamson said Monday that her son shared what he had, saying, “If he had $20, he would give $20.”

In the past, he had raised money for the families of Quad-City murder victims and for school children. He also has had mental illness since he was 17, Williamson said. She was critical of the prosecutor's handling of the case, saying the shooting was not planned.

“He’s not the monster he’s portrayed to be,” Williamson said. “He needed help.”

Sentencing is scheduled for June 14.