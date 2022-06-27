Gun buyback nets more than 300 firearms

People turned in more than 300 guns during the Moline Police Department/Crime Stoppers gun buyback event.

The event Saturday was at the department's headquarters, 1640 4th Ave., Moline. The exchanges were to be “no questions asked,” and organizers offered $100 cash for a qualifying handgun or shotgun and $200 cash for a qualifying semi-automatic rifle that used a magazine, according to the police. The money was raised by donation.

A total of 305 guns were turned in, police said. The money, $22,500, was gone in about 50 minutes. The firearms were still being inventoried as of Monday.

Unwanted guns left unsecured and unwatched often are used in crimes, police said in the weeks before the event. The goal of the event is to reduce gun crimes by taking such firearms out of circulation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.