The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a gun was found Friday morning near Adams Elementary School.
Davenport Community School District spokeswoman Dawn Saul said in a news release that CitiBus dropped off a rider on the northwest side of the elementary school during arrival time.
While exiting the bus, the rider informed the bus driver that a gun was on the grass boulevard.
The bus driver called police and the school. A school security professional based at Adams went out immediately to secure the scene until police arrived to take possession of the gun, according to the release.
Parents of students In Adams Elementary and nearby Williams Intermediate Schools have been notified about the incident.
"The matter is now in the hands of the Davenport Police for investigation," Saul said in the release. "Our school administrators and security professionals will continue to focus on the safety of our students."
Later in an interview, Saul said the incident is a good example of people doing the right thing in a troubling situation — the rider alerted the driver, who called police and the school.
The incident is also a good reminder, Saul said, that parents need to talk to their children about what to do in similar situations.
"Parents need to have these conversations with their kids," she said. "(Children should know) you have an adult you can go to. We'd rather know."