CAMBRIDGE — A Stark County man will see gun-related charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following Monday's preliminary hearing.
Tyler J. DeMuynck, 29, of Bradford was charged April 15 with Class 4 felony aggravated assault, Class 2 felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and the Class 3 felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Sgt. Stephen Kijanowski testified during Monday's preliminary hearing that at 11:44 p.m. April 13, he heard the report of subjects switching license plates on a vehicle described as red. He encountered a red Mercury with a faded and peeled plate in the area and followed it, catching up to it as it turned on Willow.
Kijanowski said there were two subjects in the vehicle and the driver started walking toward him, seemingly very nervous and looking around a lot. The officer said the subject then reached into his front pocket and walked away, and he asked him for identification. The subject had his hands in his pockets and drew out a semi-automatic pistol, and the officer drew his service weapon. The subject's gun fell to the ground and he bent over slightly toward the gun and put his hands up a couple of times.
The officer identified the person as DeMuynck, who said he was just trying to hand the officer the gun, although during the initial encounter he said something about wanting to die or to shoot him.
Kijanowski said DeMuynck also apologized a couple of times. He said he had believed the gun was pointed at him.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and a May 16 pre-trial hearing was set.
DeMuynck remains in custody at the Henry County Jail on $250,000 bond.