A report of people on the street possibly armed with a gun caused the brief lockdown of several Moline schools Tuesday morning while police investigated.
Moline Police was notified about 8 a.m. Tuesday that someone saw two males walking in the 2300 block of 34th Street and one of them removed something that looked like the handle of a firearm from a bag, according to a department news release.
As a precaution, three schools nearby were locked down while officers searched the area.
That search, which included patrol of the area and a review of available surveillance video, found no one matching the description of the two people, the release said.
There was no threat to the schools, students or others in the area, the Moline Police news release states. The schools were secured as a precaution and have since resumed normal operations.