Gunfire injures 1 in Davenport

Davenport police are investigating a report of shots fired Monday night that left one man injured.
Police were called at 6:24 p.m. to the 1300 block of W. 14th Street. Upon arrival, officers were told an adult male victim had self-transported to Genesis West seeking medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the police department.
While canvassing the area officers located a shell casing at the scene.
Police said preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was not a random act.
This case remains under investigation.
Quad-City Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.