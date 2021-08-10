 Skip to main content
Gunfire injures 1 in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating a report of shots fired Monday night that left one man injured.

Police were called at 6:24 p.m. to the 1300 block of W. 14th Street. Upon arrival, officers were told an adult male victim had self-transported to Genesis West seeking medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the police department.

While canvassing the area officers located a shell casing at the scene.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was not a random act.

This case remains under investigation.

