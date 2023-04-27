Police arrested two children and were looking for a third after a gunfire complaint led to a stolen-vehicle chase between Rock Island and Davenport.

The Rock Island Police Department started getting reports of shots fired at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of 13th Avenue, they said. One witness reported seeing someone firing a handgun into the air through the sunroof of a black SUV. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Using city cameras, police found a black Honda CRV that matched a stolen-vehicle description out of Davenport. Officers learned through data from license plate readers the vehicle had traveled into Davenport earlier in the day. The Rock Island Police notified the Davenport Police Department the CRV could be in their jurisdiction.

At 12:56 a.m., Davenport Police told Rock Island Police that officers found the Honda and were pursuing it back toward Rock Island, a Thursday news release indicates. When the CRV reached Illinois, Rock Island officers joined the chase, which ended with the CRV crashing in the area of Lincoln Court.

Three children ran from the Honda, but two were caught, the release states. Police have identified the third juvenile and were still looking for that child as of Thursday morning. Two of the three have been involved a number of times in stolen vehicle, burglary and firearm cases, police said.

Officers also found two handguns — one in the CRV and another in the surrounding area. One of the handguns also was reported stolen from Davenport.

Authorities sent one of the two arrested to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Home in Galesburg, the release states. The whereabouts of the second was not specified, nor were the suspects' ages.

The investigation remained open as of Thursday morning, the department said. Police ask that anyone with information contact investigators at 309-762-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips App.