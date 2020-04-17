Gunman who wounded Coal Valley man still at large

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the person who in March shot a man in his front doorway in Coal Valley.

The attack happened at 10:09 p.m., March 11, in the 1900 block of 1st Street, Coal Valley, according to the Coal Valley Police Department. The wounded man was first hospitalized locally, then sent to Iowa City for treatment. An update on his condition was not immediately available on Friday.

The Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers has more information posted on the case: the attacker knocked on the door and when the man answered, shot him in the chest. The Crime Stoppers post lists the case as an attempted murder.

The attacker is described as male, with a slim build, Crime Stoppers states. He is between 5-feet-7-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall. At the time the man was shot, his assailant was wearing a dark stocking cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.