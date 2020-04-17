Gunman who wounded Coal Valley man still at large

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the person who in March shot a man in his front doorway in Coal Valley.
The attack happened at 10:09 p.m., March 11, in the 1900 block of 1st Street, Coal Valley, according to the Coal Valley Police Department. The wounded man was first hospitalized locally, then sent to Iowa City for treatment. An update on his condition was not immediately available on Friday.
The Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers has more information posted on the case: the attacker knocked on the door and when the man answered, shot him in the chest. The Crime Stoppers post lists the case as an attempted murder.
The attacker is described as male, with a slim build, Crime Stoppers states. He is between 5-feet-7-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall. At the time the man was shot, his assailant was wearing a dark stocking cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The Crime Stoppers post said the man had a blue bandana covering his face from the eyes down and wore a lime green or yellow safety vest over the sweatshirt.
Authorities believe he left in a vehicle that had at least one other person inside, Crime Stoppers states. That vehicle is believed to have then fled south on 1st Street before turning west on US Route 150.
Coal Valley Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 309-799-5416 or Crime Stoppers of Quad-Cities 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be reached via the mobile app P3 Tips.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.