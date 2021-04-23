 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guns once owned by Alexander Hamilton to be sold at auction in May in Rock Island
0 comments
topical alert top story
AUCTION

Guns once owned by Alexander Hamilton to be sold at auction in May in Rock Island

  • Updated
  • 0

The Rock Island Auction Company will be auctioning off pistols once owned by Alexander Hamilton.

The pistols will be the showpiece of a three-day auction beginning May 14, according to a news release from the company. Included with the pistols will be a pair of epaulettes Hamilton wore while serving as a colonel during the American Revolution.

The release states the firearms were a gift from Hamilton’s father-in-law and remained in the family until 1942, when they were sold.

Other items scheduled for sale during the same period include the original documentation of Ulysses S. Grant’s promotion to a major general. The paperwork is signed by Abraham Lincoln. Also in the lot are a Colt revolver owned by Bat Masterson and a pair of revolvers owned by Tsar Alexander II.

More details can be found on Rock Island Auction Company’s website.

Items of note from previous Rock Island Auction Company auctions

1 of 8
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News