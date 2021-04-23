Guns once owned by Alexander Hamilton to be sold at auction in May in Rock Island

The Rock Island Auction Company will be auctioning off pistols once owned by Alexander Hamilton.

The pistols will be the showpiece of a three-day auction beginning May 14, according to a news release from the company. Included with the pistols will be a pair of epaulettes Hamilton wore while serving as a colonel during the American Revolution.

The release states the firearms were a gift from Hamilton’s father-in-law and remained in the family until 1942, when they were sold.

Other items scheduled for sale during the same period include the original documentation of Ulysses S. Grant’s promotion to a major general. The paperwork is signed by Abraham Lincoln. Also in the lot are a Colt revolver owned by Bat Masterson and a pair of revolvers owned by Tsar Alexander II.

More details can be found on Rock Island Auction Company’s website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.