Guns stolen in Mercer County

Mercer County Crime Stoppers
The Mercer County Crime Stoppers is currently seeking information regarding a residential burglary on 58th Street that occurred during the evening hours of December 18.

According to Crime Stoppers, the victim reported several firearms missing as well as a television and other items. 

Anyone with any information regarding this crime, or any other crimes, please call the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500 or submit a tip from our website mercercounty.crimestoppersweb.com

