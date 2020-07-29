Gunshots erupt in Davenport neighborhood

Three children had just finished setting up a lemonade stand Wednesday afternoon on the corner of Gaines Street and the 700 block of West 13th Street in Davenport when gunfire erupted just over a block away.

The children selling pink lemonade for 50 cents and bags of chips for another two quarters said they didn’t hear the shots, which were reported to the Davenport Police Department sometime around 2:30 p.m. A 9-year-old boy on bike said he did.

“It was loud shots, across the street,” the boy said while pointing to the neighborhood to the east of Gaines Street. “It sounded like they were in cars. But I wasn’t surprised to hear it.”

By 2:45 p.m. Davenport Police canvassed the area near the corners of the 700 block of West 13th and the 1200 block of Brown. Investigators then concentrated their efforts near the corner of the 700 block of West 14th and Brown, examining the lawns and a house’s exterior.

Several residents along the stretch of Brown between 13th and 14th watched the investigators. Six of them declined to comment on what transpired on the block.

“Maybe the policemen will come down and buy some lemonade from us,” said a 7-year-old girls helping with the sales. “It’s good. Cold.”

