Habitual offender fails to report back to Davenport work release facility

Roy Albert Phillips, convicted of being a habitual offender and other crimes in Scott County, has failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release/OWI Center as required Tuesday morning.
Phillips, 30, is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
He was admitted to the work release facility on April 1.
Anyone with information on Phillips' whereabouts should contact local police.
