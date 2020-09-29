Habitual offender fails to report back to Davenport work release facility

Roy Albert Phillips, convicted of being a habitual offender and other crimes in Scott County, has failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release/OWI Center as required Tuesday morning.

Phillips, 30, is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on April 1.

Anyone with information on Phillips' whereabouts should contact local police.

Quad-City Times​

