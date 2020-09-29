 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Habitual offender fails to report back to Davenport work release facility
topical alert top story

Habitual offender fails to report back to Davenport work release facility

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Roy Albert Phillips

Roy Albert Phillips

 Rick Rector

Roy Albert Phillips, convicted of being a habitual offender and other crimes in Scott County, has failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release/OWI Center as required Tuesday morning.

Phillips, 30, is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on April 1.

Anyone with information on Phillips' whereabouts should contact local police.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News