Hampton police officers back on duty after death of their chief

“It’s been absolutely astounding,” Hamilton said.

A date for beginning the search for a permanent chief has not been set, but when Hampton begins the process, it will involve the village board soliciting and vetting applications before choosing the candidate it wants to hire, Hamilton said.

Replacing the village’s police chief will be hard, he said.

“He was very professional,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton, who is also a Moline firefighter, said he’d known Engle both professionally and through the village government for years.

“Every time you saw him, he just brought a smile to your face,” he said.

The Illinois State Police had not yet released a cause for the crash as of Tuesday, but reported in the days after the crash that Engle was northbound on Route 84 answering a service call when his squad car went off the roadway near 180th Street North in Rock Island County and hit the tree.

Hamilton said he knew Engle was responding to a call in Rapids City when the crash happened, but that anything else about the investigation would be released by the state police.