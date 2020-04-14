Hampton police officers back on duty after death of their chief

After a few days of seeing other police agencies patrolling their streets, Hampton residents were seeing their own officers on duty again as of Tuesday morning.
The department’s three full-time officers and half-dozen part-time officers were given some time off to grieve after Hampton Police Department Chief Terry Engle was killed Saturday when his squad car crashed into a tree on Illinois Route 84, Kevin Hamilton, head of the village board’s public safety committee, said Tuesday. It is a common custom in the police-and-fire community.
Hamilton thanked the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office deputies, East Moline Police Department officers and those from any others who helped out.
“A very heartfelt thank you from the village for doing that,” he said.
Hamilton also thanked Quad-Cities law enforcement for the offered support for Hampton police Sgt. Dennis Hanks, who will lead Hampton’s department as interim chief until a permanent replacement for Engle is found.
“It’s been absolutely astounding,” Hamilton said.
A date for beginning the search for a permanent chief has not been set, but when Hampton begins the process, it will involve the village board soliciting and vetting applications before choosing the candidate it wants to hire, Hamilton said.
Replacing the village’s police chief will be hard, he said.
“He was very professional,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton, who is also a Moline firefighter, said he’d known Engle both professionally and through the village government for years.
“Every time you saw him, he just brought a smile to your face,” he said.
The Illinois State Police had not yet released a cause for the crash as of Tuesday, but reported in the days after the crash that Engle was northbound on Route 84 answering a service call when his squad car went off the roadway near 180th Street North in Rock Island County and hit the tree.
Hamilton said he knew Engle was responding to a call in Rapids City when the crash happened, but that anything else about the investigation would be released by the state police.
On Monday, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an initial examination indicated Engle suffered multiple traumatic injuries from the collision, and they led to his death. An autopsy was not planned, and Engle’s death was considered accidental.
It was highly unlikely that an underlying medical issue contributed to his death, Gustafson said. A toxicology test will be performed because they are mandated by state law for fatal crashes, not because alcohol or drugs were suspected of playing a role in Engle’s crash.
Hamilton said the village was working its way through uncharted waters in the wake of Engle’s death, and was taking it a day at a time.
“We’re all trying to work through this as best we can,” he said.
He asked people to leave any memorials for the chief at the Hampton Police Department, 901 4th St., Hampton, rather than at the crash site for fear they may be injured on the side of the road.
Hamilton also asked people to stop theorizing on social media about how the crash occurred.
Finally, he urged anyone having trouble coping with Engle’s death to seek counseling.
“Don’t let this sit inside and burn you up,” he said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.