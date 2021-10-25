Harrell still hopes for information about the unsolved killing of his son

Corey Harrell lives in the shadow of a secret.

"I don't know which day is darker than the next. My son is dead. But the real darkness of it — the darkest, hardest thing — might be the secret of who killed my son," Harrell said Monday morning while he stood in an alley off 7th Avenue in Moline where Corey Harrell Jr. took his last breaths.

Corey Harrell Jr. was gunned down Oct. 31, 2018 in the shadow of the Moline Police Station. The still-unsolved murder haunts a father who wants justice for his son.

"It hurts me and my wife and my family so much — because people out there know. The street knows. And it seems like no one out there thinks about our pain. No one is willing to even step up and help just one little bit," Harrell said.

"That secret, that's the darkness. I didn't want to get out of bed today. I didn't want to come here. But I have to have hope."

During the remembrance, Harrell said he expects the Moline Police Department to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to — for the first time ever — name persons of interest in the three-year-old case.

According to Moline Police detectives, Corey Harrell Jr. was the target of “unknown offenders” who began shooting at him in the 2100 block of River Drive.