Harrell still hopes for information about the unsolved killing of his son

Corey Harrell lives in the shadow of a secret.
"I don't know which day is darker than the next. My son is dead. But the real darkness of it — the darkest, hardest thing — might be the secret of who killed my son," Harrell said Monday morning while he stood in an alley off 7th Avenue in Moline where Corey Harrell Jr. took his last breaths.
Corey Harrell Jr. was gunned down Oct. 31, 2018 in the shadow of the Moline Police Station. The still-unsolved murder haunts a father who wants justice for his son.
"It hurts me and my wife and my family so much — because people out there know. The street knows. And it seems like no one out there thinks about our pain. No one is willing to even step up and help just one little bit," Harrell said.
"That secret, that's the darkness. I didn't want to get out of bed today. I didn't want to come here. But I have to have hope."
During the remembrance, Harrell said he expects the Moline Police Department to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to — for the first time ever — name persons of interest in the three-year-old case.
According to Moline Police detectives, Corey Harrell Jr. was the target of “unknown offenders” who began shooting at him in the 2100 block of River Drive.
The shooting continued until Harrell Jr. was fatally wounded in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue and the suspects involved in the incident were last seen fleeing westbound on 7th Avenue in a black newer model SUV with unknown registration.
Moline police were dispatched to the scene at 10:09 a.m. after reports of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle traveling westbound on River Drive. At the same time, officers in the police department heard several gunshots. They found Harrell inside a van behind Moline City Hall, across the street from the police department, a short time later.
Harrell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 22 years old and the father of a son named Caine.
Throughout the three-year investigation, Moline police detectives said a wall of silence surrounded Corey Harrell Jr.'s killing. They said the "no snitching" ethos still keeps potential informants silent.
Tyson Parks Sr. and Corey Harrell are cousins, grew up together, and Corey Harrell Jr. was like a nephew. Parks attended Monday's somber occasion and talked about the shadow cast by the secret of who killed Corey Harrell Jr.
"It's what 's called 'an open secret.' It's the secret the street keeps and it hurts innocent people," Parks said. "We are here today doing the same thing we've been doing for the last three years — begging someone will come forward and just tell what they know.
"No one should have to live the way my cousin (Corey Harrell Sr.) has lived for the last three years."