Harris Pizza owner sues Quad City Hockey Association, Jake Toporowski

A former president of the Quad Cities Hockey Association (QCHA) is suing after he was suspended from participating in the association for two years.

Ryan Mosley was elected president of the association in March 2019 and suspended eight months later. He claims in the lawsuit that certain board members had been using their positions to further their own personal gains for years, and that they conspired to prevent Mosley and other association members from criticizing their management.

Mosley — who owns widely known Harris Pizza — is suing several QCHA board members, including previous board president Todd Mahoney, for one count each of breach of fiduciary duty of care; breach of fiduciary duty of good faith, fair dealing and candor; breach of fiduciary duty of obedience; breach of contract; and aiding and abetting, conspiracy and concerted action. The association is only included on the latter two charges: breach of contract; and aiding and abetting, conspiracy and concerted action.

Included in the lawsuit is former Quad-City Mallards captain Darren McMillan, in his capacity as a board member of the association, as well as Jake Toporowski, the son of Quad-City Mallards hall of famer Kerry Toporowski and current assistant coach of the Quad-City Storm, also in his capacity as a board member of the association.