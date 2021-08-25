Harris Pizza owner sues Quad City Hockey Association, Jake Toporowski

A former president of the Quad Cities Hockey Association (QCHA) is suing after he was suspended from participating in the association for two years.
Ryan Mosley was elected president of the association in March 2019 and suspended eight months later. He claims in the lawsuit that certain board members had been using their positions to further their own personal gains for years, and that they conspired to prevent Mosley and other association members from criticizing their management.
Mosley — who owns widely known Harris Pizza — is suing several QCHA board members, including previous board president Todd Mahoney, for one count each of breach of fiduciary duty of care; breach of fiduciary duty of good faith, fair dealing and candor; breach of fiduciary duty of obedience; breach of contract; and aiding and abetting, conspiracy and concerted action. The association is only included on the latter two charges: breach of contract; and aiding and abetting, conspiracy and concerted action.
Included in the lawsuit is former Quad-City Mallards captain Darren McMillan, in his capacity as a board member of the association, as well as Jake Toporowski, the son of Quad-City Mallards hall of famer Kerry Toporowski and current assistant coach of the Quad-City Storm, also in his capacity as a board member of the association.
“My goal is to shed a light on, and ultimately put an end to, the Defendants’ misuse of their positions within the QCHA to bully, intimidate, and enact arbitrary discipline against parents, coaches, and other members of the QCHA who wished to more fully participate in the QCHA — simply because their viewpoints or goals did not fall in line with the Defendants’ personal aims," Mosley said of the lawsuit.
Mosley was suspended by the Midwest Amateur Hockey Association's Discipline Committee because of complaints filed against him by Mahoney and Melody Wright, who was the QCHA vice president at the time, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit doesn't state what the complaints were about, but it does claim Mahoney and Wright violated QCHA bylaws by discussing the complaints with other board members before the discipline committee had made an official decision.
Shawn Spencer, president of the Midwest Amateur Hockey Association (MWAHA) said in an email he is not at liberty to discuss the specifics of the case, but that Mosley was investigated three separate times during the 2019-2020 playing season, and his suspension was upheld by the national governing body of USA Hockey in Colorado Springs.
The process of suspending someone from USA Hockey includes adjudication by an independent hearing panel and the right of appeal, according to Spencer.
"I am aware of the lawsuit filed by Mr. Mosley, who is currently suspended from acting as a USA Hockey volunteer through May of 2022. I can only speculate that his inability to accept the suspension led him down this path," Spencer said. "Volunteers are the lifeblood of a strong organization, and Mr. Mosley's lawsuit will undoubtedly negatively affect our volunteers now and possibly in the future. The last thing any of us should face is a lawsuit for their unselfish efforts. I stand behind our volunteers and look forward to a quick resolution in this matter."
The 92-page lawsuit also outlined several other recent situations when Mosley was at odds with Mahoney and other board members.
Mosley had run for a board position previously, in 2018, and the lawsuit states that during that election Mahoney conspired with other board members to allow Wright, his chosen candidate, to submit her biography late. Mahoney also allegedly directed board members to close elections early so some association members weren't able to vote.
The lawsuit also claims that in 2018 Mahoney did nothing after he and other board members were informed that 11 of their coaches — including Toporowski — did not fulfill the necessary USA Hockey Coaching Education Program certification requirements, set forth by USA Hockey, the national organization to which QCHA belongs. Mahoney reportedly did not remove the ineligible coaches, or require them to obtain certification.
The board later appointed Toporowski as head coach of the QCHA Squirt Travel team and hired him as the QCHA Director of Hockey Skill Development, despite Toporowski allegedly still not having his certification. Toporowski worked for a business owned by Wright's immediate family, and this conflict of interest was never disclosed to the rest of the board, the suit states.
"The QCHA was established under Iowa law as an Iowa Not for Profit Corporation to ‘to provide the opportunity for fun, recreation, learning, and competition to all…’ and not just for the select few sitting in positions of power," Mosley said.
The current QCHA Board President Rich Oswald said the QCHA is aware of the lawsuit, but they haven't filed a legal response.
"As a non-profit youth association, our coaches, players and volunteers are required to adhere to the highest standards of safety, fair play and respect as set forth by USA Hockey," Oswald said. "We are disappointed by Mr. Mosley’s actions and his lawsuit is without merit. Our focus remains on providing a safe and fun environment for all youth to learn and play the great game of hockey. We thank all of the volunteers whose tireless efforts make that happen for the Quad Cities and surrounding areas."
Toporowski referred to Oswald's statement when asked for comment.