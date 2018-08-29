The East Moline Police Department is looking for two men who have failed to register an address with police as required by law.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Addidas M. Williams, 29, and Carey L. Crowder, 48, both of East Moline.
Williams was charged with failure to register as a violent offender against youth.
Crowder was charged with failure to report a change of address of a sex offender and failure to register as a sex offender.
State Law requires persons with certain felony convictions to register with local law enforcement and the Illinois State Police who must maintain a public database of offenders.
The information in the database includes the names, residence addresses, places of employment, and schools attended by these offenders, and photographs of the offenders.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either wanted subject is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.