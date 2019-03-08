Moline police and Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities are seeking the public's help in identifying this suspect in a burglary.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On March 4 at 3:49 in the morning, Moline police responded to EZ Pawn located at 1620 Avenue of the Cities on an alarm call. The west door glass was broken out and three display cases inside were found smashed.
Video shows two suspects enter the business and break the display cases with a hammer. Tablets, jewelry, a small TV and cell phones were taken."
Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.